Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Stake Raised by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,146,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377,224 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $4,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. 21.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Benchmark raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Friday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.02.

Shares of NYSE TME opened at $8.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.72. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $9.29.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 10.61%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group is a holding company, which engages in the operation of an online music and audio entertainment platform. Its platform is composed of online music, online audio, online karaoke, music-centric live streaming, and online concert services. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

