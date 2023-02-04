Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.67.
TRNO has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
TRNO stock opened at $65.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Terreno Realty has a 12 month low of $50.36 and a 12 month high of $81.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.95.
In other news, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $233,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,395.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNO. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty during the second quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 1,519.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Terreno Realty during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Terreno Realty during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 46.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.
