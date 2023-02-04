Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.67.

TRNO has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Terreno Realty Price Performance

TRNO stock opened at $65.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Terreno Realty has a 12 month low of $50.36 and a 12 month high of $81.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.95.

Insider Activity

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $70.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.95 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 65.44% and a return on equity of 8.14%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $233,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,395.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Terreno Realty

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNO. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty during the second quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 1,519.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Terreno Realty during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Terreno Realty during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 46.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.