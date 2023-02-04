Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 175,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,956 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,875,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,609,000 after acquiring an additional 28,920 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 119,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 13,069 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 95,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,648,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,081,000 after buying an additional 1,494,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 420,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after buying an additional 16,134 shares during the period. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TEVA opened at $10.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.69 and a 200-day moving average of $9.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $11.44.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 26.97% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. Equities analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on TEVA. UBS Group cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

