The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,799.20

Shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,799.20 ($46.92) and traded as high as GBX 4,422 ($54.61). The Berkeley Group shares last traded at GBX 4,363 ($53.88), with a volume of 209,450 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BKG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,807 ($47.02) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Monday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($55.58) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,544.40 ($56.12).

The Berkeley Group Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.73, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.73 billion and a PE ratio of 1,061.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,002.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,799.20.

Insider Activity at The Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

In other The Berkeley Group news, insider Natasha Adams purchased 1,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,088 ($50.49) per share, for a total transaction of £79,593.36 ($98,299.81). In other The Berkeley Group news, insider Richard Stearn sold 13,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,472 ($55.23), for a total value of £614,900 ($759,417.07). Also, insider Natasha Adams bought 1,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4,088 ($50.49) per share, for a total transaction of £79,593.36 ($98,299.81).

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

