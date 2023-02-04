The China Fund (NYSE:CHN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.98

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.98 and traded as high as $15.51. The China Fund shares last traded at $15.32, with a volume of 21,297 shares.
The China Fund Stock Down 2.0 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.26 and its 200 day moving average is $12.98.
The China Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were paid a $0.6748 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th.
Institutional Trading of The China Fund
The China Fund Company Profile
The China Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation through investment in companies and other entities with significant assets, investments, production activities, trading or other business interests in China, or which derive a significant part of their revenue from China.
