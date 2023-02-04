The China Fund (NYSE:CHN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.98

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.98 and traded as high as $15.51. The China Fund shares last traded at $15.32, with a volume of 21,297 shares.

The China Fund Stock Down 2.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.26 and its 200 day moving average is $12.98.

The China Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were paid a $0.6748 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th.

Institutional Trading of The China Fund

The China Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHN. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The China Fund by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,630,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,069,000 after purchasing an additional 129,736 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in The China Fund by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,252,247 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,179,000 after purchasing an additional 122,883 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in The China Fund by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,504,582 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,846,000 after purchasing an additional 105,322 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The China Fund by 514.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 34,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 28,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in The China Fund by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 11,650 shares in the last quarter.

The China Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation through investment in companies and other entities with significant assets, investments, production activities, trading or other business interests in China, or which derive a significant part of their revenue from China.

