The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Clorox in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.75. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Clorox’s current full-year earnings is $4.12 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Clorox’s FY2024 earnings at $5.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.24 EPS.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 83.00% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS.

Clorox Price Performance

CLX has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Clorox in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clorox in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Clorox from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Clorox from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Clorox from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.67.

NYSE CLX opened at $154.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.48, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Clorox has a 1-year low of $120.50 and a 1-year high of $160.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,661,000 after purchasing an additional 185,012 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Clorox by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,964,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,673,000 after acquiring an additional 580,982 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Clorox by 9.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,907,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,721,000 after acquiring an additional 778,269 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Clorox by 2.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,557,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,489,000 after acquiring an additional 82,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Clorox by 11.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,161,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,492,000 after acquiring an additional 215,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 144.79%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

