The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €40.00 Price Target

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) has been assigned a €40.00 ($43.48) target price by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DPW. DZ Bank set a €51.00 ($55.43) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays set a €55.00 ($59.78) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group set a €51.00 ($55.43) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €46.50 ($50.54) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($54.35) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Shares of FRA DPW opened at €42.79 ($46.51) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €37.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €36.75. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of €30.52 ($33.17) and a 1 year high of €41.32 ($44.91).

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

