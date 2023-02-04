The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates Buy Rating for NatWest Group (LON:NWG)

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NWG. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 350 ($4.32) to GBX 380 ($4.69) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.71) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.69) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 344.29 ($4.25).

NatWest Group Price Performance

NatWest Group stock opened at GBX 306.20 ($3.78) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £29.62 billion and a PE ratio of 1,134.07. NatWest Group has a one year low of GBX 182.85 ($2.26) and a one year high of GBX 313.10 ($3.87). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 277.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 256.66.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

