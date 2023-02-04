The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.71. The LGL Group shares last traded at $4.69, with a volume of 1,561 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of The LGL Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

The LGL Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $25.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The LGL Group

The LGL Group ( NYSEAMERICAN:LGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The LGL Group had a negative return on equity of 30.65% and a negative net margin of 64.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that The LGL Group, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in The LGL Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The LGL Group by 21.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 16,570 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new position in The LGL Group in the second quarter valued at $1,056,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The LGL Group in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The LGL Group during the 3rd quarter worth $332,000. 21.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The LGL Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LGL Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design and marketing of industrial and commercial products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers highly-engineered and highly-reliability frequency and spectrum control products.

See Also

