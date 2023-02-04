The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.65.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Macerich from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Macerich to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Macerich in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Macerich from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Macerich from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:MAC opened at $13.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.74, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 2.11. Macerich has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $17.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Macerich’s payout ratio is currently -174.36%.

In other news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,343.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Macerich in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Macerich in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

