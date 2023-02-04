The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 3,600 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in AerCap were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank bought a new position in AerCap in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of AerCap by 71.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 98.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AerCap alerts:

AerCap Price Performance

Shares of AER stock opened at $63.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.01. AerCap Holdings has a one year low of $37.20 and a one year high of $68.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 17.08%. AerCap’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AER. Barclays boosted their price objective on AerCap from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on AerCap in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.57.

AerCap Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. It also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.