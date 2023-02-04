The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stock Holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,972 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Affirm were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFRM. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Affirm by 2,007.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Affirm in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Affirm in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Affirm in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Affirm in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 67.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $158,694.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,074.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 51,861 shares of company stock valued at $694,246 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Affirm Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Affirm from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Affirm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Affirm from $31.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Affirm from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Affirm from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

Shares of AFRM stock opened at $18.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.18. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $83.57. The company has a current ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 11.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 3.27.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.04). Affirm had a negative net margin of 45.24% and a negative return on equity of 25.51%. The business had revenue of $361.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

