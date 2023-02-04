The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stock Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,222 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HIW. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 165.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 409.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HIW has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Highwoods Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Highwoods Properties Stock Down 2.5 %

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $30.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $47.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

