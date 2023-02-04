The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 275,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,032 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Macerich were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Macerich in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Macerich in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Macerich news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,343.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAC opened at $13.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.74, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The Macerich Company has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $17.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -174.36%.

MAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Macerich in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Macerich from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on Macerich from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Macerich to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.65.

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

