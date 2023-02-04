The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stock Position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,395 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in NCR were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NCR. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NCR in the second quarter worth $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of NCR in the third quarter worth $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NCR in the third quarter worth $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of NCR in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NCR by 61.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. 92.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NCR opened at $28.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.68. NCR Co. has a 52-week low of $18.06 and a 52-week high of $44.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.57 and a 200 day moving average of $25.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.15.

In other news, Director Joseph E. Reece purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.82 per share, with a total value of $104,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,234.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NCR. Stephens raised their price target on NCR from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NCR from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on NCR in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on NCR from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

