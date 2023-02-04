The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stock Position in PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,349 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,984,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,091 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 323.6% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 762,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,939,000 after purchasing an additional 582,789 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 298.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 454,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,866,000 after buying an additional 340,596 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 193.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 190,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,242,000 after purchasing an additional 125,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 286,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,010,000 after buying an additional 112,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 20,000 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $864,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,126 shares in the company, valued at $308,056.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 43,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,318 over the last 90 days. 40.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PROCEPT BioRobotics stock opened at $39.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.54. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a 52 week low of $17.93 and a 52 week high of $52.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -22.34 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 9.74, a current ratio of 10.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $20.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 31.57% and a negative net margin of 126.00%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PRCT shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.38.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

