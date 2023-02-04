The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 236.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LOPE shares. StockNews.com lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $98.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

In related news, Director Sara R. Dial sold 1,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total transaction of $173,133.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,076.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LOPE stock opened at $117.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.58. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.00 and a 1-year high of $119.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.69.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

