The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $2.15 Million Stock Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,149 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $33,411,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 300.0% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,550,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $23,770,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 93.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 514,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,619,000 after purchasing an additional 248,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 49.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 734,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,890,000 after purchasing an additional 243,592 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $112.20 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.73 and a 52-week high of $117.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.14 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.44 and a 200-day moving average of $95.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 5.15.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BMRN shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.83.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.89, for a total value of $106,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,250,121.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.70, for a total transaction of $5,669,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,753,881.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.89, for a total transaction of $106,890.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,250,121.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,880 shares of company stock valued at $9,987,833. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

