The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $2.20 Million Stock Position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,097 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Semtech were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Semtech by 4.2% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Semtech by 1.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Semtech by 0.7% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 45,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Semtech by 33.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Semtech by 7.6% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Stock Down 2.2 %

SMTC stock opened at $33.99 on Friday. Semtech Co. has a twelve month low of $25.29 and a twelve month high of $74.11. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Semtech had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $177.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.03 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SMTC. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Semtech from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Semtech from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Semtech from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Semtech from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.08.

Semtech Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

