The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $2.26 Million Stake in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,363 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,869,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,281,000 after buying an additional 278,963 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 13.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,124,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,796,000 after buying an additional 381,753 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 9.7% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,073,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,060,000 after purchasing an additional 183,238 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 906,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,745,000 after purchasing an additional 11,031 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 18.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 887,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,137,000 after purchasing an additional 135,657 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Washington Federal news, EVP Kim E. Robison sold 7,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $243,032.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,915,696. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Cathy E. Cooper sold 15,000 shares of Washington Federal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $513,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kim E. Robison sold 7,148 shares of Washington Federal stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $243,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,915,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Washington Federal Price Performance

Washington Federal Dividend Announcement

Washington Federal stock opened at $36.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.04. Washington Federal, Inc. has a one year low of $29.46 and a one year high of $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WAFD. StockNews.com lowered Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Washington Federal from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 16th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Washington Federal from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Washington Federal from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

About Washington Federal

(Get Rating)

Washington Federal, Inc engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services to consumers. It operates under the Commercial Loans and Consumer Loans segments. The Commercial Loans segment is disaggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.