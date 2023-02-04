The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $2.30 Million Stock Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,055 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,964,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,338,000 after buying an additional 1,764,880 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,049,000 after buying an additional 241,026 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 3,035,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,790,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,990,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,821,000 after purchasing an additional 95,510 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,532,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,778,000 after purchasing an additional 243,921 shares during the period. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPOT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $133.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $142.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.05.

Spotify Technology Stock Down 1.1 %

About Spotify Technology

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $121.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of -39.67 and a beta of 1.77. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $69.29 and a 12-month high of $177.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.48.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

