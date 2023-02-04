The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $561.14 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,893.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,806,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,515,638 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $561,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in Alphabet by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Aspireon Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Friday. Cowen reduced their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet Stock Down 3.3 %

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOOG stock opened at $105.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.27. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $144.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

