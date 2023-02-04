The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Invests $2.11 Million in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 77,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 120.7% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in MP Materials by 8.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 75,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 5,912 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in MP Materials by 1,726.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in MP Materials by 22.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 4,583 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in MP Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $735,000. 62.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at MP Materials

In other news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 100,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $3,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,124,469 shares in the company, valued at $35,701,890.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 100,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $3,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,124,469 shares in the company, valued at $35,701,890.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 16,500 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $534,435.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,849,707.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Price Performance

Shares of MP opened at $33.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 2.84. MP Materials Corp. has a twelve month low of $23.50 and a twelve month high of $60.19. The company has a quick ratio of 17.33, a current ratio of 18.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.23.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. MP Materials had a net margin of 50.81% and a return on equity of 24.79%. The company had revenue of $124.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.90 million. As a group, analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of MP Materials to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.39.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

