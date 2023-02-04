The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Holdings in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Enovis were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENOV. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Enovis by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 989,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,574,000 after buying an additional 363,928 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Enovis by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 68,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enovis by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 416,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,181,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Enovis by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enovis by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enovis news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 1,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total value of $75,567.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,465,764.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 1,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total value of $75,567.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,465,764.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 67,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $3,679,838.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,133,397.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Enovis Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Enovis stock opened at $65.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 135.94 and a beta of 2.04. Enovis Co. has a 12-month low of $43.88 and a 12-month high of $129.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.96.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $383.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.75 million. Enovis had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 4.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enovis Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ENOV shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Enovis from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Enovis in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Enovis from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Enovis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Enovis from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

About Enovis

(Get Rating)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

Featured Stories

