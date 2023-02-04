The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) by 179.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.33% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ COKE opened at $516.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52-week low of $405.03 and a 52-week high of $656.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $501.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $481.54.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $14.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 45.79% and a net margin of 5.49%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $3.50 per share. This represents a $14.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola Consolidated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

See Also

