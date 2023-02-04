The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Position in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) by 132.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 400,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 228,162 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Centerra Gold were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGAU. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $2,175,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 3.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 699,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,745,000 after buying an additional 20,502 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 83.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 766,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,173,000 after buying an additional 347,544 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 2.6% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 542,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after buying an additional 13,714 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 5.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 194,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 9,411 shares during the period. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centerra Gold Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CGAU opened at $6.48 on Friday. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $10.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.62 and its 200 day moving average is $5.17.

Centerra Gold Cuts Dividend

Centerra Gold ( NYSE:CGAU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $179.01 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 1.92%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CGAU shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

