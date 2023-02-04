The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stock Holdings in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) by 60.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 4,264 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Elbit Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elbit Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elbit Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elbit Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elbit Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 18.83% of the company’s stock.

Elbit Systems Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Elbit Systems stock opened at $169.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18 and a beta of 0.61. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $162.35 and a twelve month high of $244.80.

Elbit Systems Announces Dividend

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 3.61%. Equities research analysts forecast that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on ESLT shares. TheStreet downgraded Elbit Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. operates as an international high technology company. It engages in a wide range of defense, homeland security and commercial programs. The firm operates in the areas of aerospace, land and naval systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR), unmanned aircraft systems, advanced electro-optics, electro-optic space systems, EW suites, signal intelligence systems, data links and communications systems, radios, cyber-based systems and munitions.

