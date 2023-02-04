The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,318 Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Confluent were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CFLT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Confluent by 720.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,170,000 after acquiring an additional 239,232 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Confluent by 3,176.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 149,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after acquiring an additional 145,391 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Confluent during the first quarter valued at about $5,322,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Confluent during the first quarter valued at about $507,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Confluent by 13.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the period. 40.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Confluent Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $25.36 on Friday. Confluent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.48 and a 1 year high of $81.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Confluent

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 54.99% and a negative net margin of 77.24%. The business had revenue of $168.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Confluent news, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 9,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $189,858.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 338,391 shares in the company, valued at $6,805,043.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 9,441 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $189,858.51. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 338,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,805,043.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $5,224,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 829,987 shares of company stock worth $18,552,363 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CFLT. Citigroup decreased their price target on Confluent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Confluent from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Confluent from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Confluent from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.78.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

