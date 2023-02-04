The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 155 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Graham were worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Graham during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Graham in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Graham by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Graham alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Graham from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Graham in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Graham Stock Down 0.1 %

In other news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 128 shares of Graham stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.68, for a total transaction of $79,063.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,662.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 128 shares of Graham stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.68, for a total transaction of $79,063.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,662.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 72 shares of Graham stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.06, for a total value of $43,996.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,859.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Graham stock opened at $670.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $618.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $599.04. Graham Holdings has a 52-week low of $525.58 and a 52-week high of $681.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $15.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 3.91%.

Graham Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from Graham’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Graham’s payout ratio is 22.48%.

About Graham

(Get Rating)

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education, Television Broadcasting, Manufacturing, Healthcare, SocialCode, and Other Businesses. The Education segment includes professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.