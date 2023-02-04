The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 182 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 27.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 10.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the third quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the third quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 16.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of ROLL stock opened at $249.53 on Friday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52-week low of $152.90 and a 52-week high of $264.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 121.13 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.20.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

