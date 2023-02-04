The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,978 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,978 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 255.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 1,050.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLG shares. Scotiabank cut SL Green Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SL Green Realty from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on SL Green Realty to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded SL Green Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.93.

Shares of SLG stock opened at $41.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -28.07 and a beta of 1.49. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $32.15 and a 52-week high of $83.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $197.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.74 million. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.271 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is -218.12%.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

