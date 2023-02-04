The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 2,260 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLKB. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 3.8% during the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 705,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,098,000 after acquiring an additional 25,955 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Blackbaud during the third quarter worth $1,440,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 43.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 10,451 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 20.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 43,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 7,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 8.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BLKB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Blackbaud from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Blackbaud stock opened at $62.80 on Friday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.54 and a 1-year high of $70.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a positive return on equity of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $261.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.38 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 1,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $60,131.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,358 shares in the company, valued at $5,722,703.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

