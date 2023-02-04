The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 246 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,351 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 886.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 1.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 25.1% during the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 380,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,300,000 after purchasing an additional 76,386 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in SPS Commerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,924,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 245.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 916 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPSC. Robert W. Baird cut SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered SPS Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.67.

SPS Commerce Trading Up 1.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling at SPS Commerce

NASDAQ SPSC opened at $144.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.14 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.59. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.41 and a 12 month high of $146.81.

In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 9,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total value of $1,319,957.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,607,974.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 30,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $4,111,127.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,899,897.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 9,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total value of $1,319,957.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,607,974.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,642 shares of company stock worth $12,678,879 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.