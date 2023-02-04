The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 3,341 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,341 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Terex were worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,373,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,598,000 after buying an additional 417,925 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,767,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,978,000 after buying an additional 68,739 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 31.3% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,450,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,818,000 after buying an additional 1,060,041 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Terex by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,766,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,664,000 after purchasing an additional 23,768 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Terex by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,225,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,377,000 after purchasing an additional 90,371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TEX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Terex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Terex from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Terex from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Terex to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Terex from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.27.

Insider Transactions at Terex

Terex Stock Performance

In other news, VP Amy George sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $210,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 109,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,597,032.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, VP Scott Posner sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $111,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,773,064.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Amy George sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $210,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 109,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,597,032.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,171,750 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TEX opened at $52.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.05. Terex Co. has a 52 week low of $26.64 and a 52 week high of $53.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.73.

Terex declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 19th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Terex

(Get Rating)

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

Featured Stories

