The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 3,465 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,465 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. America First Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 3.3% in the third quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 2.8% in the third quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 38,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Diageo by 5.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 99,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,817,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Diageo by 19.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 1.2% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 97,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DEO has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Diageo from GBX 5,010 ($61.87) to GBX 5,100 ($62.99) in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Erste Group Bank lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.58) to GBX 4,200 ($51.87) in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($53.72) to GBX 4,500 ($55.58) in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,034.44.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $175.09 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $160.09 and a 1-year high of $212.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $181.92 and its 200 day moving average is $178.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

