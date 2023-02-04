The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 4,181 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 154,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,181 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEB. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 148.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.7% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PEB shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.59.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE:PEB opened at $16.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $26.14. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.85%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

