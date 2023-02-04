The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 9,200 Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Li Auto by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 586,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,492,000 after acquiring an additional 136,456 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Li Auto by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 61,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 5,867 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Li Auto during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,473,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Li Auto by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 364,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,388,000 after acquiring an additional 22,356 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Li Auto by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 255,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.66 price objective for the company. DBS Vickers initiated coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Li Auto from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, CLSA dropped their price target on Li Auto from $49.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Li Auto has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.05.

Li Auto Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of LI opened at $25.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.48 and a beta of 0.73. Li Auto Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $41.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

