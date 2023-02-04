The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEIS. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 243.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 343 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 259.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $99.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.57. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $67.55 and a one year high of $101.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.08.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $516.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.45 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 11.16%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AEIS shares. Citigroup raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Benchmark dropped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.33.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition, high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation, and medical equipment, and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

