Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Price Target Cut to $693.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $710.00 to $693.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TMO. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $647.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.1 %

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $587.76 on Thursday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52 week low of $475.77 and a 52 week high of $618.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $561.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $549.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.54 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 23.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total transaction of $3,994,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $87,784,945.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total transaction of $3,994,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $87,784,945.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total transaction of $112,278.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,600.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,275 shares of company stock worth $6,976,653 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 410.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 160.0% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at $29,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

