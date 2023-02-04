TIM (NYSE:TIMB) vs. Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (OTCMKTS:MTENY) Head to Head Review

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (OTCMKTS:MTENY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.6% of TIM shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

TIM has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam has a beta of 3.77, suggesting that its share price is 277% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TIM 0 0 2 0 3.00 Mahanagar Telephone Nigam 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for TIM and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam, as reported by MarketBeat.

TIM currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 47.19%. Given TIM’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe TIM is more favorable than Mahanagar Telephone Nigam.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TIM and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TIM $3.35 billion 1.57 $547.96 million $0.81 13.42 Mahanagar Telephone Nigam $314.01 million 0.28 -$520.82 million N/A N/A

TIM has higher revenue and earnings than Mahanagar Telephone Nigam.

Profitability

This table compares TIM and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TIM 10.45% 7.64% 3.71% Mahanagar Telephone Nigam N/A N/A N/A

Summary

TIM beats Mahanagar Telephone Nigam on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TIM

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

About Mahanagar Telephone Nigam

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in India and Mauritius. It operates in two segments: Basic and Other Services; and Cellular Services. The company offers basic telephony, mobile, broadband, and other data services. It also provides cloud services, Wi-Fi solutions, e-governance projects, managed services, turnkey ICT solutions, GIS based services, capacity building and skill development services, etc.; and operates data centers. The company was founded in 1882 and is based in New Delhi, India.

