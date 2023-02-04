Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $30.25

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $30.25 and traded as high as $34.42. Timberland Bancorp shares last traded at $34.06, with a volume of 11,490 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Timberland Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Timberland Bancorp Stock Up 2.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $280.65 million, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.25.

Timberland Bancorp Cuts Dividend

Timberland Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TSBK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 33.64%. The company had revenue of $20.45 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Timberland Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 29.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael R. Sand sold 1,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $54,773.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,773 shares in the company, valued at $5,297,359.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Timberland Bancorp news, Director Andrea M. Clinton sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $34,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,590.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Sand sold 1,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $54,773.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,297,359.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,171 shares of company stock worth $382,527. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Timberland Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Timberland Bancorp by 4.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 420,636 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,631,000 after buying an additional 17,296 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Timberland Bancorp by 26.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 408,177 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,025,000 after buying an additional 84,471 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc increased its position in Timberland Bancorp by 6.0% during the second quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 221,054 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,526,000 after buying an additional 12,595 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. increased its position in Timberland Bancorp by 7.1% during the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 183,056 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,061,000 after buying an additional 12,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 21.4% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 136,481 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 24,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

About Timberland Bancorp

Timberland Bancorp, Inc (Washington), is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, consumer loans, and commercial business loans. The company was founded on September 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Hoquiam, WA.

