Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.81

Shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.81 and traded as high as $1.26. Tonix Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.23, with a volume of 2,196,747 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TNXP. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $70.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average is $0.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TNXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.03. Analysts anticipate that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,392,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760,804 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,200,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500,604 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,446,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 764,518 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,139,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 300,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,321,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 205,428 shares in the last quarter. 9.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.