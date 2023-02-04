Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Capital

Roth Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $237.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $245.35.

TSCO stock opened at $228.56 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $166.49 and a twelve month high of $241.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $219.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.85.

Institutional Trading of Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 56.65% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 76,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

