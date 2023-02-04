Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Price Target Raised to $94.00 at Roth Capital

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Roth Capital from $80.00 to $94.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.23% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Transcat in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Transcat from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Transcat from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on Transcat from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.50.
Transcat Stock Up 4.0 %
TRNS stock opened at $86.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $656.59 million, a PE ratio of 65.80 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.32. Transcat has a 52 week low of $50.32 and a 52 week high of $87.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Transcat Company Profile
Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.
