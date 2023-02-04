TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TRU. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.50 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on TransUnion from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on TransUnion from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TransUnion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.90.

Shares of TRU stock opened at $71.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $50.32 and a 52 week high of $105.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.94 and its 200-day moving average is $66.52.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Markel Corp increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Markel Corp now owns 101,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 236,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,405,000 after buying an additional 15,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 54,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,093,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

