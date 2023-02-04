Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $907.41

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 907.41 ($11.21) and traded as high as GBX 1,081 ($13.35). Travis Perkins shares last traded at GBX 1,078.50 ($13.32), with a volume of 509,463 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Travis Perkins to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 900 ($11.12) to GBX 800 ($9.88) in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,250 ($15.44) to GBX 1,110 ($13.71) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,404.29 ($17.34).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 963.86 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 907.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42. The company has a market capitalization of £2.29 billion and a PE ratio of 954.42.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

