Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.72.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TCN shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Tricon Residential from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Tricon Residential from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Tricon Residential from $12.75 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Tricon Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Tricon Residential from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Tricon Residential Stock Performance

Shares of TCN stock opened at $8.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Tricon Residential has a 52-week low of $7.18 and a 52-week high of $17.23.

Tricon Residential Dividend Announcement

Tricon Residential ( NYSE:TCN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $170.77 million during the quarter. Tricon Residential had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 149.77%. On average, equities analysts expect that Tricon Residential will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Tricon Residential’s payout ratio is 9.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tricon Residential

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lincluden Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tricon Residential by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 724,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,587,000 after buying an additional 126,505 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Tricon Residential by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 85,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 8,632 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its position in Tricon Residential by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,697,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,727,000 after purchasing an additional 190,304 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tricon Residential in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

About Tricon Residential

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.

