Trifast (LON:TRI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $76.30

Trifast plc (LON:TRI – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 76.30 ($0.94) and traded as high as GBX 79.52 ($0.98). Trifast shares last traded at GBX 79 ($0.98), with a volume of 12,635 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Trifast in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 70.46 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 76.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.72. The stock has a market cap of £107.52 million and a PE ratio of 1,580.00.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a GBX 0.75 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 1.29%. Trifast’s payout ratio is 42.00%.

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of industrial fasteners and category C components in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, plastic and enclosure hardware, cable glands, security fasteners, spacers and pillars, tooling and driver bits, and other hardware products, as well as fasteners for sheet metal and plastic.

