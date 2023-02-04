Truist Financial Trims Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Target Price to $11.00

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential downside of 7.56% from the stock’s previous close.

CRK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Comstock Resources from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Mizuho lowered Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.56.

Comstock Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRK opened at $11.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Comstock Resources has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $22.11.

Insider Transactions at Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.48 million. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 70.54% and a net margin of 29.59%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comstock Resources will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jim L. Turner purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $208,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 280,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,905,997.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jim L. Turner purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $208,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 280,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,905,997.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Morris E. Foster purchased 14,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.33 per share, with a total value of $200,978.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 176,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,641.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,596 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 19,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,798 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. 35.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

Featured Articles

