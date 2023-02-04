Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:TOUR opened at $2.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average is $1.18. Tuniu has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.95 million during the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 97.58% and a negative return on equity of 11.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TOUR. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in shares of Tuniu in the third quarter valued at about $162,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tuniu by 4.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 360,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 16,660 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Tuniu by 0.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,771,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 23,534 shares during the period. 9.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tuniu Corp. is an online leisure travel company, which engages in the provision of travel-related services in China. The company offers packaged tours, including organized tours and self-guided tours, and also travel-related services for leisure travelers. Its product portfolio includes organized tours, self-guided tours, and tickets for various domestic and overseas tourist attractions.

