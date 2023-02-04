Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
Tuniu Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TOUR opened at $2.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average is $1.18. Tuniu has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.95 million during the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 97.58% and a negative return on equity of 11.55%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Tuniu Company Profile
Tuniu Corp. is an online leisure travel company, which engages in the provision of travel-related services in China. The company offers packaged tours, including organized tours and self-guided tours, and also travel-related services for leisure travelers. Its product portfolio includes organized tours, self-guided tours, and tickets for various domestic and overseas tourist attractions.
